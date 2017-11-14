 Skip Nav
5 Clever Ways This Designer Adds Coziness to a Space

When baker, blogger, and cookbook author Joy Wilson, known as Joy the Baker, purchased her home in New Orleans, she knew the open concept layout would be the perfect set up for hosting baking classes and workshops. To help execute her vision for the perfect live/work home, Joy turned to online interior design company Laurel & Wolf designer James Tabb. The challenge? Transforming the early 1900's-era shotgun-style home into a multifunctional space that still felt inviting and cohesive. "I wanted the design of the space to feel welcoming and personal but also have this professional element to it," says Joy. To pull it off, James implemented 5 tricks of the trade that he says add instant coziness without sacrificing style and function.

Rugs
Pillows
Books
Art
Natural Materials
