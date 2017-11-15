5 Sites Better Than Craigslist

Craigslist has long been our go-to source for used furniture deals and secondhand steals, but there's no denying that the online classified website comes with its own set of risks, from sketchy sellers and unreliable buyers to goods that aren't all they seem. If you don't have time to pan for Craigslist gold but still want the incredible savings of gently used furniture, then you're going to love these Craigslist alternatives. Keep reading to discover the five sites that have taken the best of Craigslist, refined the process, and made it easier than ever to buy and sell online.