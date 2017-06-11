 Skip Nav
DIY Backyard Bowling Alley

This DIY Backyard Bowling Alley Will Blow You Away

We've found the way for you to make your yard the coolest on the block: build an outdoor bowling alley. That's exactly what Imgur user Makgyver87 did when his local bowling alley closed down. He designed and built a bowling alley from scratch in his backyard. The process — as outlined in the slideshow embedded here — wasn't easy, but eventually he managed to create a leveled, functioning alley with pins that can be reset using pulleys and levers. He even illuminated the alley with fun, colored lights so he and his friends can play well into the night. We want to hang out as his house this Summer!

DIY Backyard Bowling Alley

Image Source: Imgur user Makgyver87
