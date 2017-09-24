Drop Everything and Admire This Breathtaking Constellation Jack-o'-Lantern

Source: Ted Cavanaugh / Martha Stewart Living

Not all jack-o'-lanterns are created equal, as proved by this carved constellation masterpiece from Martha Stewart Living. With some crafty ambition, a pumpkin, a keyhole saw, and a few other things (listed below), you can make it yourself! Happy carving.

Materials

Constellation art template

Pumpkin

Keyhole saw

Handheld electric drill

Gouge

Scissors

Masking tape

Battery-powered LED string lights or candle (pictured: Stargazer Copper Twine Lights, $48, shopterrain.com.)

Straight pins

Scraping tool

Steps