 Skip Nav
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing
Affordable Decor
The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off

DIY Constellation Pumpkin

Drop Everything and Admire This Breathtaking Constellation Jack-o'-Lantern

Source: Ted Cavanaugh / Martha Stewart Living

Not all jack-o'-lanterns are created equal, as proved by this carved constellation masterpiece from Martha Stewart Living. With some crafty ambition, a pumpkin, a keyhole saw, and a few other things (listed below), you can make it yourself! Happy carving.

Materials

  • Constellation art template
  • Pumpkin
  • Keyhole saw
  • Handheld electric drill
  • Gouge
  • Scissors
  • Masking tape
  • Battery-powered LED string lights or candle (pictured: Stargazer Copper Twine Lights, $48, shopterrain.com.)
  • Straight pins
  • Scraping tool

Steps

  1. Hollow out pumpkin. Turn pumpkin on its side and use a keyhole saw or knife to carve out a circular opening in the bottom. Make the opening large enough so your hand can fit comfortably through it. Use a scraping tool to remove the flesh and seeds, scraping away the pumpkin's inner wall until it's about 1/4-inch thick. Turn the pumpkin right side up.
  2. Punch holes with drill to create constellations; connect dots with gouge. (Or print template, then cut out and tape on formations you want to use.)
  3. Place individual bulbs of a light strand in each hole and pin to secure, or, for a faster finish, insert one battery-powered candle.Source: John Dolan / Martha Stewart Living
Join the conversation
Jack-o'-LanternPumpkin CarvingPumpkinsDIYHalloween
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
The 1 Piece of Disney World Halloween Merch You Won't Be Able to Leave the Park Without
by Hilary White
Disney Halloween Movies
Disney
15 Disney Halloween Movies That Won't Leave You Cowering in Fear
by Stacey Nguyen
Halloween Mickey Ears
Walt Disney World
23 Pairs of Halloween Mouse Ears Disney Fans Will Be Obsessed With
by Hilary White
DIY Cleaning Products
Eco
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
by Sarah Lipoff
Small-Space Gardening DIYs
Small Space Living
8 Ingenious Small-Space Garden Hacks
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds