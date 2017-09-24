Drop Everything and Admire This Breathtaking Constellation Jack-o'-Lantern

DIY Constellation Pumpkin
Source: Ted Cavanaugh / Martha Stewart Living
Not all jack-o'-lanterns are created equal, as proved by this carved constellation masterpiece from Martha Stewart Living. With some crafty ambition, a pumpkin, a keyhole saw, and a few other things (listed below), you can make it yourself! Happy carving.
Materials
- Constellation art template
- Pumpkin
- Keyhole saw
- Handheld electric drill
- Gouge
- Scissors
- Masking tape
- Battery-powered LED string lights or candle (pictured: Stargazer Copper Twine Lights, $48, shopterrain.com.)
- Straight pins
- Scraping tool
Steps
- Hollow out pumpkin. Turn pumpkin on its side and use a keyhole saw or knife to carve out a circular opening in the bottom. Make the opening large enough so your hand can fit comfortably through it. Use a scraping tool to remove the flesh and seeds, scraping away the pumpkin's inner wall until it's about 1/4-inch thick. Turn the pumpkin right side up.
- Punch holes with drill to create constellations; connect dots with gouge. (Or print template, then cut out and tape on formations you want to use.)
- Place individual bulbs of a light strand in each hole and pin to secure, or, for a faster finish, insert one battery-powered candle.Source: John Dolan / Martha Stewart Living