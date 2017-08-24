 Skip Nav
4-Ingredient Natural Plant Fertilizer That Costs Next to Nothing

Instead of paying a fortune and contaminating your yard with who-knows-what's-in-it plant fertilizer, here is an inexpensive DIY recipe that will perk up your plants. What's even more handy is that each of these four simple and low-cost ingredients can be found at your local grocery store. The recipe takes just a few minutes to make, and you only need to pour it on your plants once a month.

Ingredients
Pour Ingredients
Mix Ingredients
Pour Fertilizer
Water Plants
