This Pool Float Totally Throws Shade at Those Trendy Inflatable Swans — and We Love It

Unless you're in a social media blackout, you've undoubtedly seen the ubertrendy swan floats that bikini-clad Instagram It girls and bobbing boho music festival fans have been posing on all Summer long. Well, there's a new swan in town, and it's not shy about throwing shade at its overinflated predecessor. The hilariously named Ridiculous Inflatable Swan Thing ($43) is a collaboration with British artist David Shrigley. His stick-figure swans have garnered much attention as of late, so we have no doubt this life-size, pool-ready version will garner a few bemused stares as it gives the hand-drawn stink eye to its trendy floating counterparts at your local swimming hole and collects "likes" on social media.