 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 10 Commandments of Rental Decor
Organization
Why This Controversial Organizing Method Is Exactly What You Need
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's New Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Viola Davis
Viola Davis's House Is So Not What You're Expecting
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 10 Commandments of Rental Decor

If there are rules that you as a renter must follow, make it these 10 commandments. Because, while paying your rent on time is important, so too is making sure your place is personalized and stylish. Working within the boundaries of your landlord, it's little things like a new light fixture that will make an impact without costing a lot of time or money. And, the best part about this entire list is that you'll leave with your security deposit intact once it's time to move up and on.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Decor InspirationAffordable DecorDecorating TipsRentalsHomesApartments
Join The Conversation
girlpluscamera girlpluscamera 6 years
Best wall art hangers, by far, are Gorilla Hooks (aka Hercules Hooks, Monkey Hooks, etc.) Teeny, tiny little holes that landlords never notice in drywall, that you can patch with toothpaste if worse comes to worst. And they actually do hold a ton!
Julia-Millay-Walsh Julia-Millay-Walsh 6 years
Totally! Why don't you create a whole gallery wall with framed artwork using those picture hangers? It'll make a major statement and no one will even notice you don't have paint! Be sure to share photos with the Su Casa group, whatever you do!
smtomek smtomek 6 years
Thanks! I think I could get by with those picture hangers. I'm so sick of having to decorate like I'm still living in a dorm.
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 6 years
Awesome tips!
steen steen 6 years
I love the 3M products for hanging art without any holes! The strips come off your walls cleanly so no mess. They have picture hanging hooks, which are perfect for some of my smaller pieces that I move around periodically, as well as poster strips for frameless art.
Shopping
15 Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Getaway
by Macy Cate Williams
Relaxing Bedroom Ideas
Bedrooms
9 Things the Most Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have
by Angela Elias
Poll on Renting a House Through VRBO For the Holidays
Holiday
Have You Ever Rented a House For the Holidays?
by Elka Karl
H&M Home Collection Summer 2017
Summer decor
H&M's New Summer Home Collection Screams "I'm on Vacation Forever!"
by Macy Cate Williams
Kyle Schuneman's Tips For Decorating a Rental
Kyle Schuneman
Decorator Kyle Schuneman's Tricks For Decorating a Rental
by Miranda-Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds