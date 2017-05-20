16 Things You Didn't Know About Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the husband-and-wife team behind HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper, couldn't be more compatible. He's a real estate and construction pro who knows how to turn an affordable but "blah" house into a sparkling gem, and she's a designer with an eye for shabby chic flea market finds. Together, they own and operate Magnolia — and raise four kids. We took a break from watching Chip and Joanna help families purchase and renovate their dream homes on the small screen to talk to the couple in real life. What we learned made us love them even more. Read on for 16 adorable facts about the Gaineses.

Learn even more about Chip and Joanna here:



