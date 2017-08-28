They Have Arrived! Here Are the 10 Best New Yankee Candles For Fall

Confession: we have a major candle obsession here at POPSUGAR. You should see how our desks pile up with them, especially when Fall rolls around. There's nothing better than cozying up with a blanket and lighting up one of our favorite options. This year, we are loving the new releases from Yankee Candle. They include notes of pumpkin, apple, leaves, and more. If you're looking to set the mood for the season, trying one of our top picks is the way to do it. Whether you prefer something fresh and subtle or spicy and strong, we rounded up choices that will appeal to everyone. Take a look and spark a flame.