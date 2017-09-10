 Skip Nav
Upgrade Your Living Room With These 14 Faux-Fur Pieces — All Under $50

If you've been feeling like your living room could use an update, then this season is the perfect time to spruce up your old space. We're already getting excited for this season's cozy weather, which is ideal for cuddling on the sofa and watching an endless amount of Netflix. Make sure your living room is up to par for your next girls' night in. You don't need to spend a fortune for an update; adding faux-fur pieces can instantly make it look and feel more expensive, not to mention ultracomfy. These animal-friendly home accessories can be thrown on any chair to create a cool lounge space that will look stylish and updated. Check out our top picks that will make you never want to leave the couch again.

Shaggy Faux Fur Throw
Asstd National Decorative Pillow
Nordstrom Cuddle Up Faux Fur Heart Pillow
Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Pillow
Madison Park Ruched Faux-Fur Throw
Nordstrom Mason Faux Fur Throw
Pier 1 Imports Faux Fur Lynx Throw
Home Expressions Faux Fur Decorative Pillow
Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Luxe Gordon Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug
Thro Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Xhilaration Faux Fur Throw
Nordstrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Pier 1 Imports Faux Fur Wolf Pillow
