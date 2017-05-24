Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet

Spring is well and truly sprung! So what better way to celebrate than by taking a look at all of the royal family's favorite flowers. Which ones have a special meaning for Prince Harry? Which blooms does the queen have on her desk? And what was the secret meaning behind Kate's bridal bouquet? From blossom-drenched weddings to private palace gardens and poignant plantings to meaningful decades-long passion projects, we've rounded up all the royal flower inspiration you'll ever need.