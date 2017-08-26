 Skip Nav
Shut the Front Door! Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees Are at Costco For a Shockingly Low Price

When it comes to Instagram-worthy plants, fiddle leaf fig trees reign supreme as hands down the most aesthetically pleasing (second only to succulents, that is). These shiny-leafed plants have been in high demand as of late, but we've just discovered that Costco is selling them for the dirt-cheap price of $47 — yes, seriously. Considering the fact that other retailers sell them for as much as $300, this is quite the frickin' steal!

Apartment Therapy alerted us to this glorious news after one of its staffers stumbled upon the plants at her local Costco in Michigan. The fiddle leaf figs at this particular location had a 14-inch pot diameter, which is pretty darn huge, considering the shockingly low price. It's unclear yet whether this was just a local deal for that specific store the customer visited, but we're certainly heading to our local Costco ASAP to see if we can snag some of this affordable greenery for ourselves. We suggest you do the same before they sell out!

