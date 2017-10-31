 Skip Nav

Floating Tent

This Is Not a Dream: You Can Sleep on Water in This Floating Tent

Sleeping on water sounds more like a whimsical fantasy than real life, but a new tent will allow you to do just that — opening up a whole new realm of camping locale possibilities. Ponds, saltwater flats, rivers, they're all options now! The soon-to-be-released Shoal Tent ($1,274, originally $1,499) is essentially a heavy-duty tent attached atop a floating raft. You can sleep beneath the stars atop the ultimate waterbed as you watch fish idle by inches away. And if you're not super handy, no worries — the Shoal Tent is easy to assemble; you just inflate it. Even without traditional tent poles, the Shoal Tent claims it can withstand high winds with ease. Check out the website for more details, and then preorder yours today so you can be the first to live out your seaside fairy tale.

Image Source: Smith Fly
