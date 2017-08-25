 Skip Nav
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles

Are you ready to look into the flames and see your future? OK, maybe that's a little too intense for you and you just want to light a nice candle. That's fine, too. We found some intensely scentedGame of Thrones candles that fans will want to use long after the season is over. These options pay homage to Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Cersei, and more. Fall is the perfect season to set the cozy mood with a flame, so you might as well stock up on a few of these genius choices. These candles also make excellent gifts. You better get shopping!

House Targaryen Candle
$13
Buy Now
I Drink and I Know Things Candle
$7
Buy Now
Winterfell Candle
$15
Buy Now
Drogon Candle
$12
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Khaleesi Candle
$19
Buy Now
Milk of the Poppy Candle
$13
Buy Now
Lannister Candle
$13
Buy Now
Daenerys Targaryen Candle
$20
Buy Now
House Stark Candle
$13
Buy Now
Moon of My Life Candle
$16
Buy Now
Winter Is Coming Soy Candle
$16
Buy Now
Burn Baby Burn Candle Co. Stark Candle
$40
Buy Now
House Targaryen Mother of Dragons Candle
$25
Buy Now
