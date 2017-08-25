Game of Thrones Candles
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles
Are you ready to look into the flames and see your future? OK, maybe that's a little too intense for you and you just want to light a nice candle. That's fine, too. We found some intensely scentedGame of Thrones candles that fans will want to use long after the season is over. These options pay homage to Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Cersei, and more. Fall is the perfect season to set the cozy mood with a flame, so you might as well stock up on a few of these genius choices. These candles also make excellent gifts. You better get shopping!
0previous images
-18more images