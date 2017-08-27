Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seem to be over their $13.4 million condo in New York's Flatiron district. A year after they purchased it in 2013, they started renting it for a cool $40,000 a month. Page Six reported that the supermodel and quarterback upgraded to a $20 million apartment on a desirable high floor in 70 Vestry, a new luxury building in Tribeca. The A-listers' new French-limestone-covered building is understatedly elegant and boasts breathtaking views of the Hudson River. Building amenities are fitting of a five-star hotel and include an ultraprivate entrance to keep the prying eyes of the paparazzi at bay, extensive athletic facilities so Tom can stay in NFL shape (think an 82-foot-long indoor lap pool, squash court, and yoga studio, just to name a few), a posh lounge, a cafe, and a children's playroom. Take a look at the family's Tribeca digs in the pictures ahead.