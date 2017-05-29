This Boring Beige Living Room Is Unrecognizable After a Lowe's Makeover

In a dramatic episode of Lowe's original series The Weekender, designer Monica Mangin works her magic on a mind-numbingly boring living room. The builder-grade space hasn't been touched since the homeowners moved in two years ago, hence the beige walls, beige carpet, and little else in terms of furniture or architecture. Monica changes all that to stunning effect with a handful of DIYs and some surprisingly affordable furniture and decor from Lowe's. Check out the dramatic after shots and get all the makeover details ahead. Then, watch The Weekender episode for the complete story!