This Boring Beige Living Room Is Unrecognizable After a Lowe's Makeover

In a dramatic episode of Lowe's original series The Weekender, designer Monica Mangin works her magic on a mind-numbingly boring living room. The builder-grade space hasn't been touched since the homeowners moved in two years ago, hence the beige walls, beige carpet, and little else in terms of furniture or architecture. Monica changes all that to stunning effect with a handful of DIYs and some surprisingly affordable furniture and decor from Lowe's. Check out the dramatic after shots and get all the makeover details ahead. Then, watch The Weekender episode for the complete story!

Image Source: Lowe's
After
After
Image Source: Lowe's

The dramatic transformation began with ornate wall moldings. Monica explains that while builders charge a lot for these details, they're relatively easy and affordable to install yourself. She then painted the room with a subtly elegant greige paint and hung a glamorous tiered crystal chandelier ($250).

Monica created a stunning focal point from scratch by installing a faux fireplace. She painted it a subtly dramatic pastel pink and lined the back of the fireplace with tin-look tiles ($2 per square foot).
Image Source: Lowe's

Monica created a stunning focal point from scratch by installing a faux fireplace. She painted it a subtly dramatic pastel pink and lined the back of the fireplace with tin-look tiles ($2 per square foot).

To create the glamorous look the homeowners wanted, Monica added dazzling accents, including a fuzzy pillow and gold-rimmed side table ($293).
Image Source: Lowe's

To create the glamorous look the homeowners wanted, Monica added dazzling accents, including a fuzzy pillow and gold-rimmed side table ($293).

Monica attached molding to the edges of the mantel, and above it she installed an antique-style applique ($69). The overall effect is one of a much more expensive fireplace.
Image Source: Lowe's

Monica attached molding to the edges of the mantel, and above it she installed an antique-style applique ($69). The overall effect is one of a much more expensive fireplace.

The room was already carpeted, but that didn't stop Monica from adding an amethyst area rug (from $81). An on-trend brass floor lamp and tufted seating, including a pair of dark grey linen lounge chairs ($253 each) make the room feel stylish and inviting.
Image Source: Lowe's

The room was already carpeted, but that didn't stop Monica from adding an amethyst area rug (from $81). An on-trend brass floor lamp and tufted seating, including a pair of dark grey linen lounge chairs ($253 each) make the room feel stylish and inviting.

Before
Before
Image Source: Lowe's

Before Monica's makeover, the room is bare and boring with no interesting details or focal points.

