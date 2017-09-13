 Skip Nav
17 Halloween Decorations So Graphic, Only Horror Fans Will Appreciate Them

Do you consider your home a veritable house of horrors come October and think nothing of pushing the boundaries of neighborly appropriateness when it comes to Halloween decor? Then this gag-inducing round of graphic and gory Halloween decor is for you. Just don't say we didn't warn you when the angry letters and calls start coming in . . .

3-Piece Dangler Body Parts ($275)
Bloody Body in Bag ($17)
Animated John Doe ($57, originally $100)
Meat Skull ($105)
Bloody Shower Curtain ($8)
Severed Body Part Cutouts ($3)
Nightstalkers DVD/Window Projection Video ($40)
Standing Ghost Girl ($80)
Bloody Tile Bathroom Cling ($5)
Clown Head Pro ($90)
Bones the Bulldog Skeleton ($23, originally $40)
Severed Head Microwave Door Cover ($6)
Man Eating Zombie ($60)
Gore Eye With Optic Nerve ($30)
2-Pack of Bleeding Candles ($5)
Zombie Hand Window Cling ($3)
Big Toe Prop ($7)
