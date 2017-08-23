 Skip Nav
18 Shockingly Cool Halloween Decorations From Nordstrom

When we think of Nordstrom, seasonal decor is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. But you would be surprised by the retailer's expansive Halloween options this year — consider us impressed. We're talking embroidered pillows, gilded pumpkins, festive glassware, and more. We created a list of our favorite products from the department store so you can shop the highlights. Get them now before everyone swoops them up next month.

Levtex Tall Pumpkin
Primitives by Kathy Haunted Home LED Box Sign
Cathy's Concepts 'Witches' Brew' Ceramic Coffee Mugs
Melrose Gifts Glitter Skeleton
Levtex Pumpkin Pillow
Glory Haus Boo Y'All Burlap Banner
Levtex Goldtone Pumpkin Decoration
Levtex A Little Party Dish Towels
Cathy's Concepts Pick Your Poison Chalkboard
Cathy's Concepts Skull & Crossbones Stemless Wine Glasses
Levtex Beware Accent Pillow
Levtex Trick or Treat Banner
Primitives by Kathy Drink Up Witches Dish Towel
Primitives by Kathy Here For the Boos Box Sign
Cathy's Concepts Halloween Slate Tray
Sullivans Illuminated Skeleton Decoration
Cathy's Concepts Skeletons Stemless Wine Glasses
Sullivans 'Spooky' Halloween Wire Wall Hanger
