No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites

Halloween-lovers, you're going to need to sit down for this one. Pier 1 Imports just released its collection for the holiday, and it's incredible. These decorations feed our October-obsessed souls without being tacky or obnoxious. They're cool Halloween items you're going to get tons of compliments on. We're talking light-up pillows, jewel-encrusted skulls, and glittery pumpkins. We're so impressed by these goodies that we just might have to start decorating now. Be smart and snatch up these pieces soon — they're going to disappear ridiculously fast. Remember, it's never too early to get excited for All Hallows' Eve.

Pier 1 Imports
LED Light-Up Pumpkin Tray
$29.95 $22.38
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Trays & Platters
Pier 1 Imports
Book of Shadows Halloween Decor
$19
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Halloween Canvas Wall Decor
$19.95 $14.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Artwork
Pier 1 Imports
Duke & Duchess Skeleton Wall Decor
$19.95 $13.88
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Gothic & Glam Lace Halloween Oversized 28" Wreath
$49
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
The Witch Is In Tea Towel
$12.95 $10.36
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Kitchen
Pier 1 Imports
Spider & Bat Reversible Sequined Mermaid Pillow
$39.95 $27.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Pillows
Pier 1 Imports
Trick or Treat Halloween Banner
$19.95 $14.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
$19.95 $15.96
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Halloween Bats LED Light-Up Pillow
$34.95 $24.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Pillows
Pier 1 Imports
Glittered Mini Pumpkin Set
$12.95 $10.36
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Black, Silver & Orange Halloween Garland
$29
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Eek Spider Web Pillow
$29.95 $20.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Pillows
Pier 1 Imports
Witch's Spell Book Halloween Decor
$29.95 $23.96
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Aged Silver Pumpkins
$19.95 $15.96
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Orange Berry Halloween Wreath
$39.95 $29.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Skull Shag Rug
$49
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Indoor Rugs
Pier 1 Imports
Trick or Treat & Boo Sequined Mermaid Pillow
$39.95 $27.98
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Pillows
Pier 1 Imports
Black Pumpkin Tealight Candle Holders
$14.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Candles
Pier 1 Imports
LED Light-Up Orange & Black Halloween Village
$17.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
Skull & Crow in Cloche Halloween Decor
$29.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Pier 1 Imports
LED Light-Up Pumpkin Tray
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95$22.38
Pier 1 Imports
Book of Shadows Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19
Pier 1 Imports
Halloween Canvas Wall Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95$14.98
Pier 1 Imports
Duke & Duchess Skeleton Wall Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95$13.88
Pier 1 Imports
Gothic & Glam Lace Halloween Oversized 28" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$49
Pier 1 Imports
The Witch Is In Tea Towel
from Pier 1 Imports
$12.95$10.36
Pier 1 Imports
Spider & Bat Reversible Sequined Mermaid Pillow
from Pier 1 Imports
$39.95$27.98
Pier 1 Imports
Trick or Treat Halloween Banner
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95$14.98
Pier 1 Imports
Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95$15.96
Pier 1 Imports
Halloween Bats LED Light-Up Pillow
from Pier 1 Imports
$34.95$24.98
Pier 1 Imports
Glittered Mini Pumpkin Set
from Pier 1 Imports
$12.95$10.36
Pier 1 Imports
Black, Silver & Orange Halloween Garland
from Pier 1 Imports
$29
Pier 1 Imports
Eek Spider Web Pillow
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95$20.98
Pier 1 Imports
Witch's Spell Book Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95$23.96
Pier 1 Imports
Aged Silver Pumpkins
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95$15.96
Pier 1 Imports
Orange Berry Halloween Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$39.95$29.98
Pier 1 Imports
Skull Shag Rug
from Pier 1 Imports
$49
Pier 1 Imports
Trick or Treat & Boo Sequined Mermaid Pillow
from Pier 1 Imports
$39.95$27.98
Pier 1 Imports
Black Pumpkin Tealight Candle Holders
from Pier 1 Imports
$14.95
Pier 1 Imports
LED Light-Up Orange & Black Halloween Village
from Pier 1 Imports
$17.95
Pier 1 Imports
Skull & Crow in Cloche Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95
