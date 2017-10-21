Halloween Decorations From Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
Halloween-lovers, you're going to need to sit down for this one. Pier 1 Imports just released its collection for the holiday, and it's incredible. These decorations feed our October-obsessed souls without being tacky or obnoxious. They're cool Halloween items you're going to get tons of compliments on. We're talking light-up pillows, jewel-encrusted skulls, and glittery pumpkins. We're so impressed by these goodies that we just might have to start decorating now. Be smart and snatch up these pieces soon — they're going to disappear ridiculously fast. Remember, it's never too early to get excited for All Hallows' Eve.
LED Light-Up Pumpkin Tray
$29.95 $22.38
Book of Shadows Halloween Decor
$19
Halloween Canvas Wall Decor
$19.95 $14.98
Duke & Duchess Skeleton Wall Decor
$19.95 $13.88
Gothic & Glam Lace Halloween Oversized 28" Wreath
$49
The Witch Is In Tea Towel
$12.95 $10.36
Spider & Bat Reversible Sequined Mermaid Pillow
$39.95 $27.98
Trick or Treat Halloween Banner
$19.95 $14.98
Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
$19.95 $15.96
Halloween Bats LED Light-Up Pillow
$34.95 $24.98
Glittered Mini Pumpkin Set
$12.95 $10.36
Black, Silver & Orange Halloween Garland
$29
Eek Spider Web Pillow
$29.95 $20.98
Witch's Spell Book Halloween Decor
$29.95 $23.96
Aged Silver Pumpkins
$19.95 $15.96
Orange Berry Halloween Wreath
$39.95 $29.98
Trick or Treat & Boo Sequined Mermaid Pillow
$39.95 $27.98
Black Pumpkin Tealight Candle Holders
$14.95
LED Light-Up Orange & Black Halloween Village
$17.95
Skull & Crow in Cloche Halloween Decor
$29.95
