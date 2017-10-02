 Skip Nav
Hobby Lobby's Halloween Decor Is Here — and You're Going to Want It All

If you go all out on your Halloween decor every year, you know that it's not always cheap. Decorating your porch, setting up your mantel display, and adding accents here and there throughout your home can all add up, and it's easy to go over budget. While sometimes the payoff is worth it, there are ways you can save this Halloween. Known for its boundless inventory of crafting supplies, Hobby Lobby is actually a go-to source for chic seasonal decor at a great price. Read through for some of our favorite finds!

Glass Jar
Lace Pumpkin
Pumpkin Candle Holder
Spiderweb Mantel Decor
Witch Brooms
Jack-o'-Lantern Wood Cutout
Spiderweb Picture Frame
Spiderweb Candelabra
Glitter Owl Figurine
"Enter If You Dare" Sign
Felt Pumpkin Decorating Kit
Black Wreath
Happy Halloween Banner
Glittered Forks
Spiderweb Placemats
October 31st Pumpkin
Trick or Treat Sign
Glitter Spiderwebs
White Jack-o'-Lantern
"Boo" Decor
Green Glitter Pumpkin
Ghost LED Lights
Spider Candle Holder
