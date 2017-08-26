 Skip Nav
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
Decor Shopping
18 Shockingly Cool Halloween Decorations From Nordstrom
Affordable Decor
Nobody Ever Believes I Bought This Velvet Couch For $300 at Walmart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Decorating Tips Only People With Anxiety Will Appreciate

Anxiety is a complicated emotion that is not always easy to overcome, and if you have ever struggled with this chronic worry yourself, then you certainly understand just how debilitating it can be. There is nothing worse than experiencing a negative trigger that quickly takes you down the road of uneasiness and fear. And while there are many different forms of treatment for all ranges of anxious behaviors, there are some very simple tweaks you can make right in your own home to ensure any nervous feelings are kept at bay. That's right, making a few easy decorative changes to your living space is one of the best ways to accommodate and soothe your anxiety. Read on for the nine most effective design changes you can implement to achieve a more serene day-to-day experience.

Open, Airy Spaces
Essential Oil Diffuser
Fresh Flowers
Comfortable and Lightweight Bedding
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Blackout Curtain Panels
Serene Paint Colors
Decorative Bath Salts
No More Knickknacks and Clutter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decorating TipsAnxietyWellness
Join The Conversation
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
by Angela Elias
Best DIY Projects For Home Decorating
Home How To
33 Designer-Worthy DIYs For a Polished Home
by Angela Elias
Hot Water With Lemon Benefits
Wellness
4 Surprising Reasons to Drink Hot Water With Lemon Every Morning
by Lizzie Fuhr
What Is Hygge?
Wellness
11 Ways to Embrace the "Hygge" Lifestyle and Find More Joy
by Brinton Parker
Sofia Vergara's Home Decor Inspiration
Decor Inspiration
You Can Pick Up a Few Decorating Tips From Sofia Vergara's Instagram
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds