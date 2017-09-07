19 Things You Never Knew About HomeGoods

Few stores inspire devotion in their customers like HomeGoods. Treasures abound in HomeGoods locations across the country, and for that reason shoppers are seriously dedicated to the brand. In fact, news about an up-and-coming HomeGoods spin-off store has fans eagerly awaiting the next discount home retailer.

Still, shopping at HomeGoods makes me curious. Where do buyers find the merchandise? How do certain items end up at my local HomeGoods, and not elsewhere? I have so many questions, but so few answers.

It turns out I'm not the only one. The company is notoriously secretive about their corporate processes. Fortunately, some answers are out there if one does a little digging. If you'd like to know more about the magical store that is HomeGoods, then read on.