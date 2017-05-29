The 3 Most Important Decorating Elements, According to a Designer

The way Shannon Smith transforms a bare apartment into a cozy home might cause you to confuse her for a magician, or an interior design fairy godmother at the very least. The Homepolish interior designer can do wonders to a space no matter how tight the budget or small the square footage.

The secret to creating a stunning home, she says, is to focus on three things when decorating. "I am a firm believer that you don't need a lot of stuff to make your space feel finished. If you consider these three things — texture, color, and scale — you can make any space feel cozy."

Keep reading to hear what Shannon has to say about approaching each.