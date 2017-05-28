How to Decorate a Rental Apartment From Scratch on a Budget

When you move into a new apartment with nothing – not even a mattress – turning the empty space into a home can be a challenge. Enter: Homepolish. A savvy new DC resident turned to the online interior design company for help after she signed the lease on her one-bedroom rental. She was paired with Homepolish interior designer Shannon Smith who created a welcoming urban oasis completely from scratch — and all on a $5,000 budget. We talked to Shannon to find out how she did it, and she shared her secrets on everything from how to strategize your design to how to allocate your budget. Keep reading to learn exactly how to create your dream apartment, no matter how small the space or how tight the budget.