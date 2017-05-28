 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Decorate a Rental Apartment From Scratch on a Budget
Affordable Decor
Don't Make the Mistake of Splurging on These 9 Home Decor Items
House Tour
This NYC Interior Designer's Apartment Is a Craigslist-Hunter's Dream
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's New $2.25 Million Home Has a Massive Pool Perfect For Instagram Selfies
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How to Decorate a Rental Apartment From Scratch on a Budget

When you move into a new apartment with nothing – not even a mattress – turning the empty space into a home can be a challenge. Enter: Homepolish. A savvy new DC resident turned to the online interior design company for help after she signed the lease on her one-bedroom rental. She was paired with Homepolish interior designer Shannon Smith who created a welcoming urban oasis completely from scratch — and all on a $5,000 budget. We talked to Shannon to find out how she did it, and she shared her secrets on everything from how to strategize your design to how to allocate your budget. Keep reading to learn exactly how to create your dream apartment, no matter how small the space or how tight the budget.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Affordable DecorSmall Space LivingDesign AdviceInterior Design
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
The Best Patio BBQ Items at the Target Sale
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
Where Obama Family Will Live After Presidency
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Small Space Living
This Woman Is a Tiny-House Wizard — and Her DIY Elevator Bed Proves It
by Angela Elias
Designer Kitchen Ideas 2017
Kitchens
9 Innovative Design Ideas to Steal From a Designer Showcase Kitchen
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Walmart Home Decor
Affordable Decor
9 Pieces of Decor So Stylish You Won't Believe They're From Walmart
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What It's Really Like to Live in a Tiny House
Small Space Living
9 Surprising Truths No One Tells You About Moving Into a Tiny Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Millennial Home Decorating Tips
Small Space Living
9 Decorating Tips Tailored to Millennials
by Maggie Winterfeldt
HomeSense Stores
Affordable Decor
All the Details About the New HomeGoods Store — Including Its Website!
by Angela Elias
Indoor Flower Boxes
Gardens
Bet You Never Thought of This 1 Ingenious Trick For Bringing Greenery Indoors
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
Picking Perfume For Your Wedding Day
Wedding Beauty
The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds