11 Expert Tips For Finding the Best Hidden Thrift Store Gems​

Gone are the days of associating thrift stores with weathered paperbacks, old tees, and cheap jewelry. Now, if you go in with enough patience and persistence, chances are you'll leave with a lot more value than what you forked over at the register.

After years of endlessly strolling down the aisles of these secondhand shops in search of hidden treasure, I have come to two conclusions. One: there are few things in this world that can compete with the thrill of the hunt. It is just that exhilarating!

And two: just as with flea markets and Craigslist, there is an art to the game of thrift shopping. While it might seem impossible to find a valuable needle in a haystack of junk, trust me, it can be done, and I'm here to reveal all my secrets to you.

Ahead are 11 tips for scoring the best deals and finding the best gems.

Come prepared with your "thrift kit."
Hit up housewares.
Know what you're looking for.
At the same time, keep an open mind.
Don't buy something for the sake of buying it.
Keep your eyes peeled for quality.
Be on the lookout for the stamp.
Don't bypass the sale section.
Visit stores often.
Shop during the week, not the weekend.
Never, ever hesitate!
