 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
Affordable Decor
Make Your Home Feel Like Fall With These 15 Decor Items From Nordstrom
Organization
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room

How to Get Ready For a Party

What Guests Really Notice in Your Home

If the idea of getting your home company-ready is keeping you from hosting a dinner party or even your out-of-town in-laws, we can help. Sure, you could spend all day cleaning and decorating in anticipation, but who has the time? Here are the only things you really need to do before your guests arrive. Don't worry — they are nothing but easy.

— Additional reporting by Miranda Jones

The Scent of Your Home

POPSUGAR Photography / Brinton Parker

Decor isn't the first thing guests notice when they walk through your door — it's the smell. Whether you're concerned about the fish you cooked the night before or your dog skipping a bath — or worse, the scents you've become noseblind to — put your mind at ease by lighting a candle or simmering a small pot of citrus peels and cinnamon sticks a half hour before guests arrive. We can't get enough of these yummy-smelling candles — all under $50.

A Well-Stocked Bar

Photo by Janae Hardy via A Beautiful Mess

After greeting guests, the first thing that you will want to do is offer them a drink. You don't need to be full service, but make sure you have the home bar basics covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh Flowers

Photo by The Crafted Life

Flowers are the only decoration a house really ever needs, no matter the occasion (although we feel pretty strongly about candles too!). To get the most bang out of your buck, buy potted flowers like these orchids. They may look delicate, but with proper care, they will last for a month or longer.

The Lack of Clutter

Photo by A House in the Hills

Even if you don't have time to do a deep cleaning, you can still organize your clutter. Get a tray or a set of lidded boxes for each room and corral all the odds and ends — remotes, keys, mail — in one place. Guests will feel relaxed in a space that appears organized, even if it is just for show!

A Tidy Bathroom

Photo by Brittany Makes

Before guests arrive, make sure your bathroom has clean hand towels and enough toilet paper. Extra points for wiping down surfaces and lighting a candle!

An Organized Entryway

Photo by Dana Miller via House*Tweaking

Not only is it the first place and last place that your guests will see, your entryway is also where they will be dropping their coats and bags. Depending on how much room you have, add a coat rack, umbrella stand, and a place to sit while taking shoes on or off.

Join the conversation
Decor InspirationEntertaining
Join The Conversation
House Tour
This NYC Interior Designer's Apartment Is a Craigslist-Hunter's Dream
by Maggie Winterfeldt
HomeGoods Fall Decor
Decor Inspiration
32 Incredibly Chic Fall Decor Items You Won't Believe Are From HomeGoods
by Victoria Messina
HGTV Property Brothers' Real Estate Tips
Tastemakers
What the Property Brothers Want You to Know Before Buying That Fixer-Upper
by Angela Elias
Beauty and the Beast DIY Birthday Party
Decor Inspiration
This Beauty and The Beast-Themed Birthday Party Is Nothing Short of Genius
by Angela Elias
Ikea Hack DIY Projects
Decor Inspiration
30 Ikea Hacks That Look Shockingly Expensive
by Emily Bibb
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds