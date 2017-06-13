8 Genius Ways to Keep Cool This Summer Without Ever Turning On Your AC

The Summer heat ain't no joke, so it may seem like running your AC at full blast is the only way to stay cool throughout the hotter months. But what if we told you that there are actually many other practical and effective ways to stay cool this Summer that have nothing to do with turning on your air conditioning unit? Read on as we explore the top eight tips guaranteed to keep you feeling refreshed and comfortable, and not to mention just a little bit richer with all of those energy bill savings!