The Next Big Trend You'll Start Noticing on Porches

Sometimes, it's the simplest things that make the biggest difference. We've noticed a design trend popping up that makes any front door look stylish — and luckily, it can be easily executed for next to nothing. If you already love the eclectic look of layered rugs, you'll be happy to know that the same theory applies to doormats as well. Studio McGee pulled off the look flawlessly in this adorable Tudor home it designed, and Copycat Chic blogger Reichel Broussard re-created her own version and shared the final look on Instagram. Just start by laying a patterned, flat cotton-weave rug as your base and pair it with a cheeky doormat. Feeling inspired? Shop Reichel's affordable and stylish doormat combinations to bring the style to your own front door. Happy layering!

A post shared by Reichel Broussard (@copycatchic) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT