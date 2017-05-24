5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer How to Shade Patio How to Enjoy Your Yard This Summer Without Getting a Sunburn May 24, 2017 by Adrienne Holland 176 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. During the Summer months, we all want to spend as much time as possible enjoying the weather and sunshine. Whether it's grilling, enjoying the company of our friends, or simply treating ourselves to a midday glass of Rosé, our outside living spaces are where we want to soak up life's little Summer joys. But as we all know, vacation season can quickly turn from sweet to sour if you lack the proper shading while spending this time outdoors. Read on for eight simple solutions on how to beat the heat with cute yet efficient shading, some of which you can even put together yourself! Image Source: A Beautiful Mess DIY Canvas Awning Image Source: Pretty Prudent This canvas awning is so on trend with its fringe details. Besides being stylish, it is a logical solution to block out any direct sunlight that may take away from your good time. Shade Sail Image Source: A Beautiful Mess Hang a shade sail over any area of your outside space that needs just a bit more sun protection. Not only is this breathable shade ($80-94) surprisingly sturdy, it is also available in an array of different colors. breathable shade $80-94 from hayneedle.com Buy Now Outdoor Roller Blinds Image Source: A Beautiful Mess Roller blinds ($36) are great because you can adjust them based on the daily forecast. For sunnier days, roll them down to block out the rays, and on cloudy days, roll them up to enjoy the views! Roller blinds $36 from wayfair.com Buy Now DIY Drop Cloth Curtains Image Source: Fancy Frugal Life Drop cloth curtains are another DIY way to keep the shade at bay. Be sure to include a ribbon tie, so you can adjust the sunlight depending on your mood. Large Area Umbrella Image Source: Françoise et Moi If you want to take the traditional route, a large area umbrella is the pick for you. These adjustable umbrellas are attractive, and they provide big-time shade to you and your outdoor guests. Bamboo Shades Image Source: A Beautiful Mess Bamboo shades ($50) are eco-friendly and give off a natural vibe. Install in areas where you don't want to block out the sun completely, but rather, just want it to lightly filter through. Bamboo shades $50 from wayfair.com Buy Now Trellis Image Source: My Fabuless Life Not only do you achieve shade with this trellis, it also creates some additional privacy. Finding fun accents to hang for decoration is just another added bonus. DIY Pergola Curtains Image Source: A Beautiful Mess These DIY pergola curtains are perfect for creating that elegant, cabana feel right outside your back door! The steps are simple and the results are dreamy. Share this post PatiosOutdoor DecoratingSummer