How to Enjoy Your Yard This Summer Without Getting a Sunburn

During the Summer months, we all want to spend as much time as possible enjoying the weather and sunshine. Whether it's grilling, enjoying the company of our friends, or simply treating ourselves to a midday glass of Rosé, our outside living spaces are where we want to soak up life's little Summer joys. But as we all know, vacation season can quickly turn from sweet to sour if you lack the proper shading while spending this time outdoors. Read on for eight simple solutions on how to beat the heat with cute yet efficient shading, some of which you can even put together yourself!