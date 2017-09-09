The 1 Big Way Tarek El Moussa Made His Rental Feel Like Home

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Tarek El Moussa is a pro when it comes to buying houses, but he's recently become adept at renting as well. Since splitting with his wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina El Moussa, Tarek has been renting a stunning Newport Beach, CA, home. We recently spoke with Tarek to find out how the HGTV star personalized his new digs to make it feel like home, and you can't help but say "aw" when you hear what he had to say.

"There's only really one answer to that, and it's that my house is really all about the kids," Tarek told us. He went on to explain, "It's this beautiful bachelor pad. It's super nice, but at the end of the day it's a kids' house. I have toys everywhere. I have balls everywhere. I have hand-drawn pictures all over the walls." He says, laughing, that he's never had a home quite like this one before. "I walk down my hallway to get to my master bedroom and the entire wall is pictures of my family, Father's Day gifts, artwork in scribble. It's just really all about my kids, so because of that, that's what makes it feel like home to me."