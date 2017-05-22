10 Gorgeous Ways to Work the Black Paint Trend Into Your Home

Perhaps you've admired the ways in which other people have used black paint in their homes and wondered how you could possibly pull it off in your own without seeming like you're reverting to your goth-teen days. Painting an entire room black is trendy and bold, as it can make the space feel private and comforting. But onyx hues can also be applied strategically to make a statement or draw the eye to specific areas without drenching the whole room in darkness. A little bit of black paint (or a lot of black paint in a little space) goes a long way. For some inspiration on how to use black paint in your home, keep scrolling.