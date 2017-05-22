 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Gorgeous Ways to Work the Black Paint Trend Into Your Home
Queen Elizabeth II
Here's What the $460 Million Updates to Buckingham Palace Will Include
Real Estate
You Have to See the Most Expensive House in the US to Believe How Extra It Is
magnolia market
Chip and Joanna Gaines's Other Business Is a Surprise to Even Fans
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Gorgeous Ways to Work the Black Paint Trend Into Your Home

Perhaps you've admired the ways in which other people have used black paint in their homes and wondered how you could possibly pull it off in your own without seeming like you're reverting to your goth-teen days. Painting an entire room black is trendy and bold, as it can make the space feel private and comforting. But onyx hues can also be applied strategically to make a statement or draw the eye to specific areas without drenching the whole room in darkness. A little bit of black paint (or a lot of black paint in a little space) goes a long way. For some inspiration on how to use black paint in your home, keep scrolling.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
PaintHome Decor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
paint
Design Experts Predict the 6 Trendiest Bedroom Paint Shades For 2017
by Adrienne Holland
Millennial Pink Paint
Behr
The 2 Best Millennial Pink Paint Colors
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How to Choose Paint Colors
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines™ for KILZ paint
Here's How Joanna Gaines Picks the Perfect Paint Color Every Time
by Angela Elias
paint
The 6 Most Calming Paint Colors
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Painting the Front Door
Door Decor
by Kate Emswiler
Velvet Home Decor Trend
Decor Shopping
The Best Velvet Decor Pieces For Every Budget
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Bethenny Frankel's Famous Catchphrases on Home Decor
Bethenny Frankel
"Get Off My Jock" and Check Out Bethenny Frankel's Hilarious Home Decor
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How to Make Over a Kitchen With Paint
Kitchens
This $200 Kitchen Transformation Is Beyond Dramatic
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Outrageous HomeGoods Finds
HomeGoods
The 10 Most Epically Bad Items Ever Found at HomeGoods
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Black Matte Decor
Decor Shopping
24 Black Matte Decor Items Every Stylish Home Needs ASAP
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ellen DeGeneres Dishes
Ellen DeGeneres
You're Going to Love Ellen Even More After You See Her Stunning New Dishware Line
by Matthew Rodrigues
How to Use Orange in Your Home
Decor Inspiration
The 1 Color That’s Blowing Up For 2017, and It’s Not What You Think
by Amber Kemp-Gerstel paid for by BEHR®
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds