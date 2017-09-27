 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Spring Decor
This DIY Laundry Room Makeover Is Filled With Clever Ideas
Joanna Gaines
19 Tweets About Fixer Upper Ending That'll Rip Your Shiplap-Loving Heart to Shreds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Husband's Hysterical Account of Shopping at Ikea With His Wife Is Every Couple

Ikea can make or break a relationship. How a couple navigates the never-ending aisles, furniture decisions, and assembling instructions at home can have a lasting impact. And yet, it can be almost impossible for couples not to get sucked in at least once.

When Nathanael Showalter found himself being dragged to the massive store, he didn't suck it up for the meatballs or spend the afternoon complaining about the spotty cellphone reception. Instead, he decided to document what shopping with his wife — when they didn't actually need anything — was really like.

Related
Ikea's 2 New Limited Collections Are All the Boho-Chic Decor You'll Need This Summer

His hysterical play-by-play of the outing is going viral because everyone who has ever been tortured by their partner and an insanely long trip to Ikea can relate to it. He starts off by making the purpose of their recent visit clear: "We are here. Our apartment is furnished. I am not sure why we are returning," he shared on Imgur.

He continues to share in perfect detail exactly what a day of browsing at Ikea is like according to a husband who doesn't particularly want to be there. "Perhaps we are here for institutional storage solutions. My wife says, 'Maybe when we have eight kids.' We have zero kids. We move on," he captioned a photo of a storage unit. "She has commented on how sturdy these spoons are. Our other measuring spoons do not strike me as structurally unsound."

Related
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make When Shopping at Ikea

Although they ended their day by walking out on a much stronger note than many couples who fall victim to the showroom bickering and box-hauling stress, every person who has ever stepped into Ikea will crack up over the rest of this guy's spot-on commentary.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ikea
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
The 1-Step Hack That Makes an Ikea Cabinet Unrecognizable
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ikea Couch Covers Makeover
Decor Inspiration
How I Turned My Ikea Couch Into a $10,000 Designer Sofa
by Annie Gabillet
Ikea's Augmented Reality Home Decorating App
Apps
Ikea's New App Will Make 1 of Your Wildest Home-Decorating Dreams Come True
by Victoria Messina
Ikea Bagis Hangers
Ikea
The 1 Item a Home Editor Says You Should Always Buy at Ikea
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ikea Kitchen Hacks
Ikea
9 Ikea Kitchen Hacks That Change Everything
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds