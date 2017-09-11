 Skip Nav
14 Things That Are Seriously Too Good to Pass Up at Ikea's Fall Sale

If you snoozed on Labor Day sales, you still have a chance to score big-ticket items on the cheap at Ikea's Fall sale. The Swedish retailer slashed prices on everything from sofas to dining sets and smaller items like pillows and dinnerware for a limited time. Many of the pieces boast steeper price cuts than last year, so if you regret not pulling the trigger on something you saw at the last Fall sale, now is your chance to redeem yourself. We searched through the discounted goods to bubble up the most noteworthy sale items that you won't want to miss.

3-Seat Sectionals
4-Seat Sectionals
Wingback Chairs
Pillows — Until Sept. 10
Shoe Cabinet
Billy/Oxberg Bookcase
Desks
Dining Sets
Dining Chairs
Bowls
Wall Organizer
Wall Hooks
Lidded Boxes
Drawer Organization — Sept. 8-17
