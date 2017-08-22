 Skip Nav
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
Affordable Decor
Nobody Ever Believes I Bought This Velvet Couch For $300 at Walmart
Decor Shopping
20 Halloween Pillows For a Festive and Spooky Sofa
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Cozy Ikea Hacks That Are Perfect For Fall

We may be reluctant to say goodbye to Summer, but soon those crisp, cool Fall days will be upon us. With the exception of pumpkin-spice-flavored everything, one of the best parts about Fall is making some small updates and tweaks to your home so you can really feel the Autumn vibes! Once you've gone through our smart checklist for getting your home ready for Fall, the decorating fun begins. Mood-setting candleholders, fuzzy throw blankets, and rustic accent pieces are just some of the amazing Ikea hacks that will help you transition your space from Summer to Fall.

Related
33 Designer-Worthy DIYs For a Polished Home

Rustic Entryway Table
Cowhide Ottoman
DIY Light Fixture
Re-Covered Pouf
Hanging Planters
Faux Fur & Gold Chair
Dip-Dyed Candleholders
Wood Headboard
Pom-Pom Blanket
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ikea HacksFall DecorIkea
Join The Conversation
Ikea
This Guy's Attempt to Shorten an Ikea Trip With His Girlfriend Will Crack You Up
by Angela Elias
Ikea Shoe Storage
Storage Tips
by Kate McKenna
Ikea Kallax DIYs
Ikea
9 DIYs That Prove Kallax Shelves Are Ikea's Most Versatile Product Ever
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Fall 2017 Ikea Products
Decor Shopping
A $30 Fire Pit and 15 Other Ikea Products Your Home Needs For Fall
by Adrienne Holland
Ikea Catalog 2018
Decor Inspiration
Ikea Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at How All the 2018 Products Will Look!
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds