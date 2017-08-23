9 Ikea Kitchen Hacks That Change Everything

Kitchens are superfunctional spaces, and it can be difficult to balance function and style. But kitchens are also one of the best places in your home for you to get creative, and nothing lets you express your creativity while maintaining functionality like some good Ikea hacks. Try a simple DIY involving a fresh coat of paint, or repurpose an Ikea staple into something new and gorgeous. Whatever you do, these Ikea hacks for the kitchen are perfect for making a statement.