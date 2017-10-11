Here's Where You Can Save the Most at Ikea's 1-Day Sale

The excitement of a one-day sale is heightened when it involves a big-ticket purchase. To celebrate the 45th Ikea store opening in the US — Ikea Fishers, IN — the furniture chain is holding a one-day sale on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that focuses on two very iconic items: Ikea's Ektorp three-seat sofa and blue Frakta shopping bag. The versatile bags will be free with all purchases, but the real score is the $100 discount on the popular sofa. Cult fans of this cozy couch love it for its affordability and one very alluring feature — its washable seat and cushion covers! If you've yearned for an updated sofa but haven't wanted to fork over the cash, your day has finally come.