 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing
Organization
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Ikea Table Hacks So Stylish You'll Do a Double Take

When it comes to shopping for furniture, sometimes our choices can feel limited. And it's not unusual to walk into a friend's home and see the same coffee table or nightstand you just picked up the other day. So if you're looking for something a little different, or want a furniture upgrade without wasting that perfectly good piece of furniture, try some of these Ikea table hacks instead!

Faux Marble and Gold Nightstand
Fun and Playful Kids' Table
Geometric Side Table
Midcentury Modern Bedside Table
Elegant and Sophisticated Bedside Table
Farmhouse Coffee Table
Striking Console Table
Clean and Modern Accent Table
Leg Upgrade
Farmhouse Dining Table
Sleek and Modern Coffee Table
Shabby-Chic Bedside Table
Sophisticated Modern Coffee Table
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ikea HacksIkeaDIY
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
22 Easy Harry Potter DIYs That Even Muggles Can Make
by Hilary White
DIY '80s Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
101 Totally Rad Halloween Costumes Inspired by the '80s
by Hilary White
Ikea Hacks For Fall
Ikea
by Kate McKenna
Ikea Living Room Hacks
Living Rooms
by Adrienne Holland
Fall 2017 Ikea Products
Decor Shopping
A $30 Fire Pit and 15 Other Ikea Products Your Home Needs For Fall
by Adrienne Holland
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds