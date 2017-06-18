 Skip Nav
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
6 Instant Upgrades to Make to Your Rental Kitchen
The 1 Home Decor Product You Should Never Splurge On
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems

Tiny closets are a source of stress and frustration almost all small-space dwellers can relate to, but when you have to share that tiny closet with your significant other, battle lines are drawn. I should know. My husband and I tried to make due with his and hers dressers and a hanging clothes rack for a while, but the exposed rack of clothes and overflowing dressers just weren't cutting it. A wardrobe was needed. Not just any wardrobe, though. We needed his and hers wardrobes that could be customized, easily assembled, and purchased for less than a small fortune. Like any online editor would do, I took my quest to Pinterest where I discovered the answer to my problem: Ikea's Pax Wardrobe System. The interior organizing possibilities are seemingly endless, it was in stock at my local Ikea, and it was an option we could actually afford. After studying and pinning some inspiration pictures culled from other bloggers' Pax projects, my husband and I purchased one for each of us and customized them for our needs. Here's what I did with mine!


