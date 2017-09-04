This NYC Interior Designer's Apartment Is a Craigslist-Hunter's Dream

When it came time to decorate her one-bedroom NYC apartment, Victoria Solomon, interior designer and founder of Victoria Elizabeth Design, didn't rush the process. She spent eight months scouting the perfect pieces on Craigslist, 1stdibs, and antique sites and applying her creativity to DIYs.

All her time and effort paid off; not only did she save thousands of dollars with her secondhand finds, but she created a masculine-glam apartment that packs more style into 750 square feet than most mansions have in total.

We talked to Victoria to find out exactly how she did it. Read on to learn her pro secrets — you won't be disappointed!