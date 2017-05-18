 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is Not a Drill — You Can Get Your Very Own Castle For Free in Italy!
The New York Times
The 1 Big Reason Some Fans Are Saying Property Brothers Is Fake
Decor Shopping
27 Modern Farmhouse Pieces on Amazon Prime Joanna Gaines Would Love
Backyard
Stock Tank Pools Are the Coolest Backyard Trend of Summer

Italy Is Giving Away Free Castles 2017

This Is Not a Drill — You Can Get Your Very Own Castle For Free in Italy!

If you're ready to live like royalty and own a castle, now's your chance! Italy is giving away 103 historic buildings for free to lucky owners who want to help boost tourism in the country. The State Property Agency and Ministry of Cultural Heritage of Italy recently announced the sweet deal — but there's a catch. In order to receive one of the properties, you'll have to submit a proposal of what you'll do with the space to help attract tourists to the area. This means all of the free castles, inns, and farmhouses will have to be transformed into impeccable restaurants, hotels, or spas for visitors to enjoy.

Related
1 Week in Italy: Where to Go and What to See in 7 Days

The giveaway comes with the hope that travelers will want to visit these stunning sites and castles instead of the more popular, overcrowded tourist locations in Italy. Applications for the medieval schoolhouses, monasteries, and palaces must be submitted by June 26, so you'd better hurry if this sounds like a deal too good to pass on.

Image Source: Adriano Meirinho
Join the conversation
Italy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
This Is How Italians Avoid the Afternoon Slump
by Erin Cullum
Mom TV Show Donating to Planned Parenthood
Anna Faris
by Caitlin Hacker
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple at Disneyland
Food News
by Terry Carter
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
The Best Gelato in Rome
Rome
by Sara Cagle
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Best Food in Rome, Italy
Rome
12 Edible Reasons to Move to Rome Tomorrow
by Sara Cagle
Pharrell Williams NYU Commencement Speech Video 2017
Pharrell Williams
by Brittney Stephens
Ivanka Trump Blank Name Tag Photo
Digital Life
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds