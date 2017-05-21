 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence Wants You to Lease Her NYC Apartment While She's Away Filming a Movie
Jennifer Lawrence Wants You to Lease Her NYC Apartment While She's Away Filming a Movie

She may be a millionaire, but even Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is savvy about money. The actress reportedly purchased an uberluxe three-bedroom property in the celebrity-filled 443 Greenwich Tribeca Condo building for $9.03 million at the start of the year, but she had to jet off to London to film a spy thriller before she could settle in. Not wanting to pay the mortgage on an empty abode, The Real Deal just reported she listed the property as a rental with Pamela D'Arc of Stribling & Associates for a whopping $27,500 a month.

In addition to getting A-list neighbors including rumored building residents Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, the leaser will enjoy every luxury amenity. To begin with, the unit has a private elevator to whisk the resident directly into the massive and light-filled condo. Beautiful wide white oak flooring and reclaimed wooden beams from the 19th century structure set a historic-meets-contemporary-industrial tone. A state of the art chef's kitchen exceeds expectations, as does the luxurious master bedroom with its abundant closet space and Calcutta-marble-clad high-tech en suite bath — think rain dome fixtures, heated towel rack, and bidet, just to start. The two additional bedrooms have their own en suite baths and there's a laundry room and an elegant powder room to round out the unit.

For leasers who appreciate discretion, there's a 24-hour doorman and concierge as well as underground parking for private arrivals and departures from the building — although with the buliding's over-the-top amenities, there's no reason to ever leave. A 71-foot indoor pool, fitness center, Turkish bath, and children's playroom make this a self-contained home for the elite. Atop the building is a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof, perfect for getting some air or hosting a swanky barbecue. If you do chose to venture outside the walls of 443 Greenwich, however, the best of NYC is at your finger tips. Intrigued? Check out Jennifer's luxe digs for yourself ahead.

