This LA Mansion Has Been Used in Just About Every TV Show — and Now It Can Be Yours

Ever see a face you recognize but can't place? How about a house? This palatial Studio City, CA, home probably looks familiar, but you might not be able to pinpoint where you've seen it before. That's because the Italian-meets-Mediterranean property, known as the Iredell Estate, has been used in too many television projects to name. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recognize it as the exterior of matriarch Kris's home (she doesn't actually live here; it was just a stand-in for the exterior of her real house). It's also been used on American Horror Story, True Blood, Chelsea Lately, and a Victoria's Secret commercial, just to name a few.

So what's the appeal? Real estate agent Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills represents the property, which is on the market for $7.895 million, and in the listing he highlights the home's glamorous design, panoramic mountain and canyon views, and "unparalleled quality and elegance." The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is spread out over 7,843 luxurious square feet, complete with a dramatic two-story entry, chef's kitchen, screening room, wine cellar, and outdoor kitchen, and it features opulent architectural details throughout. The master suite is a masterpiece unto itself, with a spa-like bathroom, his-and-her walk-in closets, a private patio, and direct access to the saltwater pool and Jacuzzi.

Is it any mystery why Hollywood loves this home so? Tour it for yourself in the slideshow ahead.