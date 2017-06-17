6 Secrets Real Estate Agents Know About Kitchen Remodels

So you're finally ready to renovate your dated kitchen, but unsure what upgrades will see a return when it comes time to sell. Katharine Tuckerman, a seasoned real estate agent in Manhattan's Upper East Side with Brown Harris Stevens, says that this room can make or break a deal, because buyers know they will "spend all their time in the kitchen!"

First and foremost, "people really lean towards light and bright kitchens," she says. And although there are so many fun opportunities for customization and colors in a remodel, Katharine confirms the adage that "a neutral palate is always a safe call." Of course, it's not quite that simple! While buyers often anticipate "making minor adjustments," some specific design choices have major selling power, or will just make the space "show much better," as Katharine puts it. From countertops and cabinetry to lighting and appliances, she gives us her winning formula for a kitchen renovation that will rock the MLS!