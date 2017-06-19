6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Guide Lavender Home Decor 14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum June 19, 2017 by Macy Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Yes, we've seen millennial pink decor, and we love the look of aqua, but it's lavender we have our eyes on right now. Shades of purple are meant to provoke creativity and create a soothing environment — both things you probably want in your home. Lavender is also a hue that feels fresh and welcoming. Basically, we love it. If you're looking to update your home, consider the following decor items. They will completely transform your space. Shop Brands Anthropologie · Urban Outfitters · H&M · Blissliving Home · Asstd National Brand · Lulu & Georgia Crosley Lilac Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player Play some tunes in the living room with this pretty record player ($89) you can put out on display. record player $89 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Anthropologie Finch Desk Organizer Give your office space a dose of color by adding this desk organizer ($28). Anthropologie Finch Desk Organizer $28 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery Urban Outfitters Chamberlin Velvet Sofa This velvet sofa ($898) will be the focal point of the room — keep the rest of the area neutral. velvet sofa $898 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Tufted Dot Sham Set Make your bed a relaxing sanctuary with this sham set ($34). Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Tufted Dot Sham Set $39$34 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Anthropologie Slub Velvet Booker Armchair Everyone will fight to sit in this luxurious armchair ($1,248) — there's no doubt it will be the best spot in the house. Anthropologie Slub Velvet Booker Armchair $1,248 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture H&M Velvet Cushion Cover The easiest way to add lavender to a room is with these cushion covers ($10). H&M Velvet Cushion Cover $9.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows Anthropologie Bloom By Bloom Wallpaper Create a statement wall by installing this floral wallpaper ($228). Anthropologie Bloom By Bloom Wallpaper $228 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes Anthropologie Crowned Quartz Knob Think of these quartz knobs ($28) as jewelry for your chest of drawers. Anthropologie Crowned Quartz Knob $28 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Knobs Lala + Bash Clarice Blackout Window Panels These window panels ($45) have a touch of metallic shimmer that will add sparkle to your windows. Nordstrom Panels Lala + Bash Clarice Blackout Window Panels $44.99 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Panels Blissliving Home Tanzania Halima Genuine Shearling Pillow Throw this cozy shearling pillow ($155) on your bed. Blissliving Home Tanzania Halima Genuine Shearling Pillow $155 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Blissliving Home Pillows Asstd National Brand Monacco 100% Cotton Throw It's always nice to have a cotton throw ($70) on hand for chilly nights. Asstd National Brand Monacco 100% Cotton Throw $70 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Throws Lulu & Georgia Azelle Velvet Tufted Settee The lucite legs are a modern accent on this tufted settee ($1,100). Lulu & Georgia Azelle Velvet Tufted Settee $1,100 from Lulu & Georgia Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Living Room Furniture Kathryn McCoy Design Large Amethyst Votive You'll use these gorgeous amethyst votives ($1,103) for many years to come. Horchow Candles Kathryn McCoy Design Large Amethyst Votive $1,470 from Horchow Buy Now See more Horchow Candles Monika Strigel For DENY Wild And Free Tapestry Hang this wall tapestry ($69) behind your bed and use it like a headboard. wall tapestry $69 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Shopping GuideLavenderFurnitureAccessories