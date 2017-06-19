14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum

Yes, we've seen millennial pink decor, and we love the look of aqua, but it's lavender we have our eyes on right now. Shades of purple are meant to provoke creativity and create a soothing environment — both things you probably want in your home. Lavender is also a hue that feels fresh and welcoming. Basically, we love it. If you're looking to update your home, consider the following decor items. They will completely transform your space.