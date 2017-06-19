 Skip Nav
14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum

Lavender Home Decor

14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum

Yes, we've seen millennial pink decor, and we love the look of aqua, but it's lavender we have our eyes on right now. Shades of purple are meant to provoke creativity and create a soothing environment — both things you probably want in your home. Lavender is also a hue that feels fresh and welcoming. Basically, we love it. If you're looking to update your home, consider the following decor items. They will completely transform your space.

Crosley Lilac Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
Crosley Lilac Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player

Play some tunes in the living room with this pretty record player ($89) you can put out on display.

record player
$89
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Finch Desk Organizer
Anthropologie Finch Desk Organizer

Give your office space a dose of color by adding this desk organizer ($28).

Anthropologie
Finch Desk Organizer
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Urban Outfitters Chamberlin Velvet Sofa
Urban Outfitters Chamberlin Velvet Sofa

This velvet sofa ($898) will be the focal point of the room — keep the rest of the area neutral.

velvet sofa
$898
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Tufted Dot Sham Set
Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Tufted Dot Sham Set

Make your bed a relaxing sanctuary with this sham set ($34).

Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Tufted Dot Sham Set
$39$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Anthropologie Slub Velvet Booker Armchair
Anthropologie Slub Velvet Booker Armchair

Everyone will fight to sit in this luxurious armchair ($1,248) — there's no doubt it will be the best spot in the house.

Anthropologie
Slub Velvet Booker Armchair
$1,248
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
H&M Velvet Cushion Cover
H&M Velvet Cushion Cover

The easiest way to add lavender to a room is with these cushion covers ($10).

H&M
Velvet Cushion Cover
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
Anthropologie Bloom By Bloom Wallpaper
Anthropologie Bloom By Bloom Wallpaper

Create a statement wall by installing this floral wallpaper ($228).

Anthropologie
Bloom By Bloom Wallpaper
$228
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes
Anthropologie Crowned Quartz Knob
Anthropologie Crowned Quartz Knob

Think of these quartz knobs ($28) as jewelry for your chest of drawers.

Anthropologie
Crowned Quartz Knob
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Knobs
Lala + Bash Clarice Blackout Window Panels
Lala + Bash Clarice Blackout Window Panels

These window panels ($45) have a touch of metallic shimmer that will add sparkle to your windows.

Nordstrom Panels
Lala + Bash Clarice Blackout Window Panels
$44.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Panels
Blissliving Home Tanzania Halima Genuine Shearling Pillow
Blissliving Home Tanzania Halima Genuine Shearling Pillow

Throw this cozy shearling pillow ($155) on your bed.

Blissliving Home
Tanzania Halima Genuine Shearling Pillow
$155
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Blissliving Home Pillows
Asstd National Brand Monacco 100% Cotton Throw
Asstd National Brand Monacco 100% Cotton Throw

It's always nice to have a cotton throw ($70) on hand for chilly nights.

Asstd National Brand
Monacco 100% Cotton Throw
$70
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Throws
Lulu & Georgia Azelle Velvet Tufted Settee
Lulu & Georgia Azelle Velvet Tufted Settee

The lucite legs are a modern accent on this tufted settee ($1,100).

Lulu & Georgia
Azelle Velvet Tufted Settee
$1,100
from Lulu & Georgia
Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Living Room Furniture
Kathryn McCoy Design Large Amethyst Votive
Kathryn McCoy Design Large Amethyst Votive

You'll use these gorgeous amethyst votives ($1,103) for many years to come.

Horchow Candles
Kathryn McCoy Design Large Amethyst Votive
$1,470
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Candles
Monika Strigel For DENY Wild And Free Tapestry
Monika Strigel For DENY Wild And Free Tapestry

Hang this wall tapestry ($69) behind your bed and use it like a headboard.

wall tapestry
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
