 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters
Spring Decor
This DIY Laundry Room Makeover Is Filled With Clever Ideas

Lisa Frank Bedding at Walmart

You Never Have to Leave the '90s Behind With This Stellar Lisa Frank Bedding

Our dreams have come true. Walmart actually has a Lisa Frank bedding set that fits an adult-size bed — as long as it's a full size. The entire Wildside bedding set, which includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, costs only $44, which plenty of color-loving, Lisa Frank-worshipping millennials can fit into their budget.

Related
Target's New Lisa Frank PJs Ooze Nostalgia — and We Want Every Freakin' Item

We can't get enough of everything stamped with Lisa Frank's signature wild colors, from flashy sneakers to beautiful makeup brushes. As proud millennials, we love the neon prints that remind us of yesteryear when things were a bit easier and life was a bit slower. Walmart's newest Lisa Frank addition feeds our '90s-loving souls and takes us right back to the good old days.

Join the conversation
Lisa FrankThe '90sNostalgiaBeddingWalmartHome Decor
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
YA Books Like Gossip Girl
Nostalgia
by BookSparks
Latinas Who Don't Age
Celebrities
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
by Arianna Davis
'90s Comeback Foods in 2017
Nostalgia
Here Are All the '90s Foods Making a Long-Overdue Comeback This Year
by Erin Cullum
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Pictures Together
Nostalgia
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Sweetest Pictures Together
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds