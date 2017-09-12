You Never Have to Leave the '90s Behind With This Stellar Lisa Frank Bedding

Our dreams have come true. Walmart actually has a Lisa Frank bedding set that fits an adult-size bed — as long as it's a full size. The entire Wildside bedding set, which includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, costs only $44, which plenty of color-loving, Lisa Frank-worshipping millennials can fit into their budget.

We can't get enough of everything stamped with Lisa Frank's signature wild colors, from flashy sneakers to beautiful makeup brushes. As proud millennials, we love the neon prints that remind us of yesteryear when things were a bit easier and life was a bit slower. Walmart's newest Lisa Frank addition feeds our '90s-loving souls and takes us right back to the good old days.