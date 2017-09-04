This Boring Entryway Is Unrecognizable After a Lowe's Makeover

So many of us can relate to having an entryway that's incongruous with the rest of the house. Maybe you just haven't had time to decorate it yet or maybe it's so big and overwhelming that you don't even know where to start. That was the case for these homeowners whose all-white foyer, with its soaring ceiling, was a blank canvas just waiting for design guru Monica Mangin to work her magic on in the Lowe's original series The Weekender. Check out the dramatic after images and get all the design and product details in the slideshow ahead.