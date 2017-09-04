 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Boring Entryway Is Unrecognizable After a Lowe's Makeover

So many of us can relate to having an entryway that's incongruous with the rest of the house. Maybe you just haven't had time to decorate it yet or maybe it's so big and overwhelming that you don't even know where to start. That was the case for these homeowners whose all-white foyer, with its soaring ceiling, was a blank canvas just waiting for design guru Monica Mangin to work her magic on in the Lowe's original series The Weekender. Check out the dramatic after images and get all the design and product details in the slideshow ahead.

mod wooden bench
$175
Buy Now
soft pillows
$60
Buy Now
natural brass industrial chandelier
$613
Buy Now
vases
$158
Buy Now
baskets
$152
Buy Now
bowls
$29
Buy Now
Before
After
Rustic furniture, like a DIY coat hanger and mod wooden bench ($175-$251) covered in soft pillows ($60) make the space both homey and welcoming.
A natural brass industrial chandelier ($613) is a major upgrade from the dated '80s lighting pendant.
Thoughtful decor pieces like vases ($158 for set of five) and framed art in a neutral color palette transform the once-bare space into a gracious entryway. To help hold odds and ends, Monica scattered numerous baskets ($152 for set of three) and bowls ($29) throughout the space.
Start Slideshow
Lowe'sHome DesignBefore And After
Shop Story
Read Story
mod wooden bench
from
$175
soft pillows
from
$60
vases
from
$158
baskets
from
$152
bowls
from
$29
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds