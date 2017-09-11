 Skip Nav
These 12 Expensive Candles Are Worth Every Dime

Candles are a great way to add style and scent to your home, but many are expensive. Unfortunately, cheaper brands might not look as chic with your carefully selected decor. In order to get the most bang for your buck, consider investing in some high-quality candles.

We've selected the best luxury candles that will totally be worth the splurge. The scents are sophisticated and decadent, and the containers are so beautiful you'll want to repurpose them for jewelry, makeup brush holders, or decorative home accents.

Read on to see our 12 picks for candles that are totally worth shelling out the big bucks for.

Molton Brown Ylang Ylang 3-Wick Candle
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Candle
Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Classic Candle
Voluspa Prosecco Rose 11-Ounce Corta Maison Candle
Michael Aram Gold Orchid Candle
Paddywax Red Pomegranate Cassis Candle
Henri Bendel Eucalyptus & Sea Salt Scented Candle
Kate Spade Pine "Be the Star of Your Story" Jar Candle in Silver
Capri Blue Succulent Candle
Fornasetti Flora Scented Candle
Jo Malone 'Orange Blossom' Scented Home Candle
Diptyque Mimosa Scented Candle
CandlesShopping
