 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Jaw-Dropping Yachts You Can Charter For Your Next Vacation For a Price
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo's Modern Barn Summer House Is Cool AF
Giveaway
Enter For a Chance to Win the Ultimate Caribbean Getaway For 2
Bedrooms
9 Things the Most Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Jaw-Dropping Yachts You Can Charter For Your Next Vacation For a Price

Looking for a way to break out of your vacation rut? If you're bored with hotels and over house rentals, then it might be time you looked to the sea. Yacht charters aren't just on Bravo reality shows. Sites like getmyboat.com make booking a private boat as straightforward as booking a house on Airbnb or VRBO. And what boats there are! You've never seen anything like these mega yachts. They're more like floating castles, decked out with every imaginable luxury amenity. The only catch? Renting them is expensive. Like really, really, really expensive. If you want to see what it's like to vacation like a queen, check out the over-the-top yacht charter listings ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Interior DesignVacation
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Joanna Gaines's Design Goal
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Reveals the 1 Big Design Goal She Has For Her Own House
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Moms You Meet
The 11 Moms You Meet on Vacation
by Rebecca Gruber
Where Did Pippa Middleton Honeymoon?
Pippa Middleton
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Easy Outfits to Pack For Vacation
Summer
13 Chic Yet Effortless Outfits to Pack For Your Vacation
by Samantha Sutton
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pictures of Goop's Headquarters
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Relocated Goop's Office to a Santa Monica Chicken Coop – and It's Gorgeous
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Best Denim Dresses 2017
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Visit Walt Disney World With Kids
Family Travel
The Definitive Guide to Visiting Disney World With Kids
by Brinton Parker
One Woman's Journey to Fitness
Personal Essay
by Dominique Astorino
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds