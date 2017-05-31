8 Jaw-Dropping Yachts You Can Charter For Your Next Vacation For a Price

Looking for a way to break out of your vacation rut? If you're bored with hotels and over house rentals, then it might be time you looked to the sea. Yacht charters aren't just on Bravo reality shows. Sites like getmyboat.com make booking a private boat as straightforward as booking a house on Airbnb or VRBO. And what boats there are! You've never seen anything like these mega yachts. They're more like floating castles, decked out with every imaginable luxury amenity. The only catch? Renting them is expensive. Like really, really, really expensive. If you want to see what it's like to vacation like a queen, check out the over-the-top yacht charter listings ahead.