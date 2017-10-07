If You Recognize This TV Bedroom, We're Guessing You Were An Aughts Teen

The O.C. will always recall a certain time and place to aughts teens who envied Marissa Cooper's preternaturally dewy skin, designer wardrobe, heated love life, and swanky home. While skin worthy of a Noxzema commercial and a mansion in Newport were not realities for most of us, there was one aspect of Marissa's life we could replicate: her bedroom. Sophisticated, yet girly, Marissa's private quarters had it all. Plus, we didn't need deep pockets to get the look. Take a peek to see what made it so special ahead.