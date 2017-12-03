This Chair Looks Normal Until You Spot the 1 Big Disney Twist





At first glance, this oversize club chair by Ethan Allen ($2,099) looks like a normal piece of furniture — until you see it from the top and notice the unmistakable outline of Mickey Mouse's head. Best of all, it's proportioned to fit a person in each of Mickey's ears! How cute is that? Fans are going crazy for the cozy yet discreet piece of Disney paraphernalia. With its red and white color options, it will compliment any decor scheme, and its stain-resistant fabric makes it the perfect place to curl up with a bowl of popcorn while watching your favorite Disney movie.







